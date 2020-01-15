Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.0644 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.