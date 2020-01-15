3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 5.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

MMM opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average is $168.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.