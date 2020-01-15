Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 346 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,541,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 702,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,820,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $310.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.71. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $193.10 and a 1-year high of $316.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,637,812. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

