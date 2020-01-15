Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $338.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.30. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Huber Research lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

