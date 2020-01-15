iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBMJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0314 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

