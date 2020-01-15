Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 406 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 307,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,764,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,945,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,098,000 after buying an additional 259,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 61,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average is $79.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

