Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,825 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after buying an additional 11,852,224 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,592,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,944 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $8,538,000. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

