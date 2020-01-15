Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Mizuho started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE BMY opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

