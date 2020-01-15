Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 16.0% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC set a $350.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.44.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $441.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -723.31 and a beta of 1.21. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $149.59 and a 1 year high of $446.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

