Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apache by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apache stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.