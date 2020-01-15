Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 68,318 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 31.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $42.49 and a 1-year high of $56.72.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

