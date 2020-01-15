Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,992 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 80.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.9% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 117.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of F stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.