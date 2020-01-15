Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,949 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after acquiring an additional 212,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after acquiring an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

