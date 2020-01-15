Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 694.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 281,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 246,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph E. Faison purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 319,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,051.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.94.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.14 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.20% and a negative net margin of 36.49%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

