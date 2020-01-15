Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Illumina by 296.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $317.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.73 and a 200-day moving average of $310.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total transaction of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.69.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.