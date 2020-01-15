Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 58 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $182.73.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.