Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,570,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,778 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,551,000 after purchasing an additional 905,681 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 280,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

