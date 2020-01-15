Surevest Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Surevest Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 56,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

