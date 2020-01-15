SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 14,891.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 89,350 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 131,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $48.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

