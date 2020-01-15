Surevest Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.7005 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

