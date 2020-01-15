Surevest Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.7005 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Surevest Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Shares Sold by Surevest Inc.
Surevest Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF
19,019 Shares in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.
Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $912,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF
Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,586 SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF
