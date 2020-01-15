19,019 Shares in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period.

KBWD opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $22.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

