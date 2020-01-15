Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $912,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

