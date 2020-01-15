Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,586 SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CJNK. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,693,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

CJNK opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

