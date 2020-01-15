Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,586 SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CJNK. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,693,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 272.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

CJNK opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CJNK)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Surevest Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
Surevest Inc. Makes New $213,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Shares Sold by Surevest Inc.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Shares Sold by Surevest Inc.
Surevest Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF
Surevest Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF
19,019 Shares in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.
19,019 Shares in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Purchased by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.
Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $912,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF
Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $912,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF
Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,586 SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF
Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,586 SPDRICE BofAML Broad High Yield Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report