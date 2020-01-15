Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,685 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 20,435 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 691,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

