Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,055 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 17,012.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.96.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,712 shares of company stock worth $11,745,016. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $344.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.52 and its 200 day moving average is $296.62. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $347.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

