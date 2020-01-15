Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.
HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.
HOLX stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Hologic has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.
In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,829 shares of company stock worth $10,833,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $6,610,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $4,243,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
