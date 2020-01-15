Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.73% from the company’s current price.

HOLX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

HOLX stock opened at $53.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Hologic has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $845,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,829 shares of company stock worth $10,833,970 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $6,610,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $4,243,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

