Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Purchases 887 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,664,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 610.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 309,989 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 902.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 274,069 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,231,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,850,000 after purchasing an additional 256,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,825,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.70.

