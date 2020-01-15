Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.57 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

