Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys 3,127 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCK. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,714,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,812,000 after purchasing an additional 531,817 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,658.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 353,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 333,356 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 263,395 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 257,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 431,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 200,718 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

