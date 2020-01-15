Surevest Inc. Buys New Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Surevest Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. First Analysis lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $345,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,614.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $2,785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 900,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,016,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,802 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $192.17 and a 12 month high of $260.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.92 and a 200-day moving average of $220.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.34 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.