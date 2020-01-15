Surevest Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Position Boosted by PFG Advisors
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Position Boosted by PFG Advisors
PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in 3M Co
PFG Advisors Boosts Stake in 3M Co
PFG Advisors Purchases 195 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
PFG Advisors Purchases 195 Shares of EOG Resources Inc
Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Charles Schwab Co.
Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Charles Schwab Co.
Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of BP plc
Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of BP plc
Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 168 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co
Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 168 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report