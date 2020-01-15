Surevest Inc. Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 52,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.81 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

