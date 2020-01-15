Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $28.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,950. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

