Surevest Inc. Sells 882 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Surevest Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.13. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

