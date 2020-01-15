112,845 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 112,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.30 and a twelve month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

