Surevest Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,897 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

SPYV stock opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

