Surevest Inc. Invests $430,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Surevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,096 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.37.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,407,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.27 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

