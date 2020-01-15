Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cardiovascular Systems saw operating loss and margin contraction during the first-quarter fiscal 2020. Rising operating expenses continues to put bottom-line pressure. It also faces stiff competition. However, we are upbeat about the year-over-year uptick in both Coronary and peripheral device revenues within the company’s domestic market. The company is making efforts in product innovation through R&D investments. Treatment of the first patient in the Middle East with peripheral orbital atherectomy system was a vital highlight. The U.S. commercial launch of Viperwire Advance Coronary Guide Wire with Flex Tip instills optimism. The company exhibited a mixed performance with loss wider than estimates and revenues beating the consensus mark in first quarter. Over the past six months, the company outperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSII. Guggenheim began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $50.47 on Monday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5,047.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.