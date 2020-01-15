Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIN. Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Albany International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.71.

Shares of AIN opened at $77.19 on Monday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average is $82.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.40. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $271.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albany International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Albany International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,174,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

