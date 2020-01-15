Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $35.67 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon L. Luther acquired 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $850,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

