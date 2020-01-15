Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on R. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $55.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $67.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 34,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

