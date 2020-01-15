Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

GMAB opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Analyst Recommendations for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Albany International Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Albany International Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Six Flags Entertainment Price Target Cut to $32.00
Six Flags Entertainment Price Target Cut to $32.00
Ryder System Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital
Ryder System Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital
Genmab A/S Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks
Genmab A/S Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks
Liberty Global Price Target Cut to $29.00
Liberty Global Price Target Cut to $29.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report