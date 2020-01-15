Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

GMAB opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.18. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 42.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $158.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.