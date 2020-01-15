Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 112.38%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,849,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 289.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 196,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,970,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,171,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 126,150 shares during the period. 24.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

