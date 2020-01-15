Barclays Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $52.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $50.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,568,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.