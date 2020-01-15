Barclays Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $78.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

EMR stock opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $77.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

