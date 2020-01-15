Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Ardelyx stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

