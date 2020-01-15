Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACST. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.75.

ACST stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.53. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Acasti Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

