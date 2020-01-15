Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Shares of GPN opened at $191.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

