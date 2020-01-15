Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.
Shares of GPN opened at $191.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $109.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,077 shares of company stock worth $1,544,237 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.