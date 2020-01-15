BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $107.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,672,370. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

