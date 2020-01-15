AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.25.

Shares of AME opened at $100.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $288,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,722,454. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 807.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,271,000 after buying an additional 1,266,329 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,899,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AMETEK by 417.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,872,000 after buying an additional 549,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,579,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after buying an additional 403,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,128,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,872,000 after buying an additional 396,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

