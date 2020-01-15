Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 129,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 168,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,766,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $87.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

